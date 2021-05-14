Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,096 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,810,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

