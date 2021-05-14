Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Phoenix Global Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.53.

About Phoenix Global Resources

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

