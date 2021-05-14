Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Phoenix Global Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.53.
About Phoenix Global Resources
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.