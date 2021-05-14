Phore (PHR) Trading Down 27.8% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Phore has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $9,360.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00033074 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $740.46 or 0.01481094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,084,117 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.