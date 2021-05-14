Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

