Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 12,415 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $33,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after buying an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $263.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.83. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

