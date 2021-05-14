Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.