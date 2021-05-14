Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 18,781 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

Shares of URI opened at $333.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.06 and a 200 day moving average of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.