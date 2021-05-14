PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,028.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $2.37 million and $3,028.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for $7.06 or 0.00014117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

