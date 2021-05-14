PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00089929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.55 or 0.01112261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00070097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00114059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064159 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,669,317 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

