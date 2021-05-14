Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $51.43 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

