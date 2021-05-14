Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $977.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $51.44.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.
In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
