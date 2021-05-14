Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,763,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

