Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

