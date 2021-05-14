Piper Sandler Comments on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of InnovAge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

INNV stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $26,747,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $12,250,000.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

