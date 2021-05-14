Piper Sandler Cuts ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target to $8.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

