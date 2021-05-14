Piper Sandler Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $97.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.87.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

