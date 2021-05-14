Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

HALO stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

