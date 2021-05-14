Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Plantronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.55 EPS.

Shares of PLT traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

