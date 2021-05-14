Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $282,690.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $410,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Plexus by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.