Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

PCOM opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $239.09 million, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

