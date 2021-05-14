Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Points International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 11,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,264. The stock has a market cap of $239.09 million, a PE ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Points International by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.