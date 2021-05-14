Polarean Imaging’s (POLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:POLX opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24. Polarean Imaging has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.06.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

