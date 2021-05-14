Polarean Imaging’s (POLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:POLX opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24. Polarean Imaging has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.06.
About Polarean Imaging
Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.