PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

PTE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,079,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,735. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

