Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.58. 23,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$14.93 and a twelve month high of C$67.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.62.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$275,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,650.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

