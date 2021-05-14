Population Health Investment Co., Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:PHICU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 17th

Population Health Investment’s (OTCMKTS:PHICU) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 17th. Population Health Investment had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 18th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Population Health Investment’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Population Health Investment stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Population Health Investment has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Population Health Investment by 964.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,180,000.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

