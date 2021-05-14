Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $14.17. Porch Group shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 14,484 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

