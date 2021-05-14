Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $556.16

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 556.16 ($7.27) and traded as low as GBX 553 ($7.22). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 566 ($7.39), with a volume of 23,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 556.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 546.48. The company has a market capitalization of £261.30 million and a PE ratio of 30.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

