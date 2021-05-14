Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $47.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of POSH traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. 32,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,395. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $357,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

