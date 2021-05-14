Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $42.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PWCDF. National Bank Financial started coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

