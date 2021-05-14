Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $87.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $246,547.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $255,157.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,634.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $28,651,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $16,288,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Analyst Recommendations for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit