Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $87.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $246,547.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $255,157.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,634.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $28,651,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $16,288,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

