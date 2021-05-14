PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $196.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $171.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $173.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after buying an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

