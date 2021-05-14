Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.10 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17). 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 146,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.69 million and a P/E ratio of -43.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.