Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

