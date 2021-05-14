Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%.

Shares of DTIL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,679 shares of company stock worth $751,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

