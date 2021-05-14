Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Richard Howell purchased 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Analyst Recommendations for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit