Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Richard Howell purchased 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.