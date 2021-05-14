Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward acquired 15,385 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKEP stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

