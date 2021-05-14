Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

PFIE stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.