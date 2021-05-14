Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Progenity stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 637,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Progenity has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progenity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

