ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €18.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.05 ($21.24).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ETR:PSM traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.10 ($20.11). 1,024,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a one year high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.22. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

