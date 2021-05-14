Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

PB opened at $74.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 13,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 161.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,393,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

