Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.44. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2,942,357 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -4.05.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.