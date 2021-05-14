Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TARA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $8.68 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

