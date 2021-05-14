Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

