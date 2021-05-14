Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,466 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,567.09 ($20.47).

Shares of Prudential stock traded up GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,520 ($19.86). 1,692,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,770. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,545.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,378.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.76 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

