PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $34.32 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $336,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

