PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $34.32 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $336,000.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.