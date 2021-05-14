PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

