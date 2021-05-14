Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.44.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 67,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,666. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

