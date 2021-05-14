Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ball in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. Ball has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,160,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

