Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

