Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issued By Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $990.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after buying an additional 735,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,437 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

